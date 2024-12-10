Peterborough man jailed after he filmed himself raping woman

Tabarik Hussain also sexually assaulted young girl

A man who sexually assaulted a child and filmed himself raping a woman has been jailed for 18 years.

Tabarik Hussain, 34, filmed the assault on the woman in Peterborough.

He also sent indecent images to a school girl, and sexually assaulted her.

Police also found 18 indecent images and videos of children on the device and evidence he had been harassing another woman.

Hussain, of Outfield, Bretton, Peterborough, admitted engaging in sexual communications with a child, but denied two counts of rape, three of voyeurism, two of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, making indecent photographs of a child and harassment.

At two separate trials in April and November at Peterborough Crown Court he was found guilty on all counts.

He was jailed on Friday (6 December) at the same court.

DC Abbie Mcquaid said: “Several women and a young girl have faced the stress of giving evidence in court to ensure Hussain faced justice for a broad spectrum of sexual crimes.

“Both the child victim of sexual assault and the victim of rape showed extreme resilience and bravery during these two trials and in the long wait beforehand. By not flinching after Hussain forced them to trial, despite the weight of evidence against him, they have ensured other women and girls will be kept safe from him for a long time.

“Bringing perpetrators of sexual offences to justice is one of our top priorities and I’d urge anyone who has been a victim to seek support.”