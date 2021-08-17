Peterborough man jailed after being involved in production of drugs worth half a million pounds

Sean Dean-Lynch, (34), was linked to three properties in the city where cannabis factories or associated equipment was found in 2018.

On June 20, 2018, officers conducted a warrant at a property in Middleton, Bretton, where they discovered 64 plants and dried cannabis worth up to £340,000.

Vida Sarkyte, (50), was arrested at the scene and her fingerprints were found on a spray bottle at the property.

Sean Dean-Lynch and some of the drugs found by police

Forensic examination of a glove found amongst the plants revealed DNA matching Soloman Pierro-Jones, (22).

Further intelligence led officers to conduct additional warrants on 26 September in Saltmarsh, Orton Malborne and Brynmore, Bretton.

At Saltmarsh they found 214 cannabis plants worth up to £120,000. Nobody was there but forensic evidence left on a fan and a pair of gloves matched Dean-Lynch’s.

They also found an ID card and other possessions linked to Sarkyte.

Some of the cannabis found by police

In Brynmore officers found equipment commonly used to grow cannabis, but no plants.

Further evidence on the operation was gathered from intelligence, CCTV footage and vehicle enquiries.

Dean-Lynch, of Norburn, Peterborough; Pierro-Jones, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough; and Sarkyte of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, all admitted, being concerned in the production of cannabis.

On Friday (August 13) at Cambridge Crown Court, Dean-Lynch was jailed for two years and nine months.

Some of the cannabis found by police

Pierro-Jones was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

Sarkyte was sentenced to 17 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and a ten-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

DC Tracey Black said: “This was a significant operation across three sites that resulted in huge amounts of cannabis being produced.

Drug dealing and production are significant areas of concern for the public and are often associated with other crimes such as violence and anti-social behaviour.