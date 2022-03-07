Peterborough man jailed after being caught drink driving for third time

Gintaras Limonavicius (51) of Lavender Crescent, Peterborough, was caught driving an Audi A6 on Eastern Avenue in the city on January 16.

He gave a breathalyser reading of 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 102 millilitres of breath - nearly three times the limit of 35 microgrammes.

He was also driving with no insurance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drink driver was jailed

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving with no insurance.

Magistrates said custody was the only option as the offence was so serious because it was his third similar offence, and because of the high reading, which caused a danger to other road users.