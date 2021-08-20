Peterborough man injured in stabbing in city

The 43-year-old victim was taking a late-night walk and was on the footpath adjacent to the Thorpe Road roundabout at about 11.30pm when he was approached by a ‘man in dark clothing’.

He thought he had been punched in the stomach but soon noticed he had been stabbed, before the offender made off in a car towards Netherton in the direction of Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Paramedics were called and the man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The scene of the stabbing

DC Matt Lauch said: “We have very little information about this incident and who the offender is, therefore I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the attack to get in touch.

“Officers will be patrolling the area this evening however if anyone notices any suspicious activity I would advise getting in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”