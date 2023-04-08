Peterborough man given £200 court bill two years after arriving at Luton Airport with no COVID testing pack

A man has been given a £200 court bill two years after arriving at Luton Airport with no COVID testing package or proof of a negative test result.

Khaled Mohammed (38) of Mead Close, Peterborough, arrived at the airport on April 8 2021.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on March 30, where he pleaded guilty to one count of arriving in England and failing to possess a coronavirus testing package, and one count of arriving in England and failing to possess a valid notification of a negative coronavirus test.

