Peterborough man given £200 court bill two years after arriving at Luton Airport with no COVID testing pack
Khaled Mohammed arrived at Luton Airport in April 2021
A man has been given a £200 court bill two years after arriving at Luton Airport with no COVID testing package or proof of a negative test result.
Khaled Mohammed (38) of Mead Close, Peterborough, arrived at the airport on April 8 2021.
He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on March 30, where he pleaded guilty to one count of arriving in England and failing to possess a coronavirus testing package, and one count of arriving in England and failing to possess a valid notification of a negative coronavirus test.
He was given a six month conditional discharge, and also ordered to pay £200 costs and a £22 victim surcharge