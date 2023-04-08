News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough man given £200 court bill two years after arriving at Luton Airport with no COVID testing pack

Khaled Mohammed arrived at Luton Airport in April 2021

By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST

A man has been given a £200 court bill two years after arriving at Luton Airport with no COVID testing package or proof of a negative test result.

Khaled Mohammed (38) of Mead Close, Peterborough, arrived at the airport on April 8 2021.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on March 30, where he pleaded guilty to one count of arriving in England and failing to possess a coronavirus testing package, and one count of arriving in England and failing to possess a valid notification of a negative coronavirus test.

He was given a six month conditional discharge, and also ordered to pay £200 costs and a £22 victim surcharge

