Peterborough man fined after fridges and freezers dumped at roadside.

Liam Waters, of Salix Road, Peterborough, paid an unknown man £40 to dispose of a number of fridges and freezers and other items from his food business in September last year.

The waste was later found fly-tipped in New Road, Chatteris, by a member of Fenland District Council’s Street Cleansing team.

The Council’s Street Scene team launched an investigation which led them to Waters’ business address in Peterborough. He said he was carrying out refurbishments, and his neighbour had told him about a “scrap dealer” who could take away some white goods he needed to get rid of.

The fly tipped waste

Waters appeared before Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court earlier this month when he admitted paying a man to take his rubbish away and failing in his duty of care to ensure his commercial waste was legally disposed of. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and a contribution towards costs of £250.

In mitigation, Waters’ solicitor said he did not realise that not checking who was taking away his rubbish would lead to the consequences that it did.

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council Cabinet member for Environment, said: “It is vital that anyone who needs waste taken away checks the credentials of the waste provider. They should be able to provide you with their waste licence and a receipt confirming where the waste will be taken.