A man from Peterborough has been fined for fly-tipping after being caught by CCTV.

The man was spotted thanks to the efforts of Peterborough City Council enforcement officers investigating the dumping of wood at Ferry Hill in Castor on 10 May, 2021.

The fly-tipping happened shortly after 7.30pm with CCTV showing a man entering the location in a black Renault before later departing, during which time a quantity of wood had been left in a clearing of trees just off the road.

The pile of wood dumped at Peterborough. A man has been fined at court after being caught fly-tipping it in the city

Checks were carried out on the van which led enforcement officers to the registered keeper who provided the council with the details of who was driving the vehicle at the time of the offence.

The man, who has not been named by the council, was then found and admitted fly-tipping the waste when questioned. He was given the opportunity to pay a fixed penalty notice but failed to do so, leading to a magistrates hearing earlier this month where he pleaded guilty to fly-tipping.

He was fined £120 and had to pay a £34 victim surcharge as well as costs of £420.

Clair George, head of the prevention and enforcement service at Peterborough City Council, said: “Fly-tipping is a blight in our city and is something we take extremely seriously.

“We have cameras up in many locations, and if we have any evidence of fly-tipping we will investigate and look to issue either a fine or secure a conviction in the courts.”