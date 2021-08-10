Peterborough man facing life sentence after being found guilty of murdering man in drug dispute

Tyler Smith (left) and Nicholas Bonner (right)

Tyler Smith, 23, launched the attack on 30-year-old Nicholas Bonner, known to family and friends as Nicky, in Stanground on 5 January.

Police and paramedics were called to a house in Southfields Drive at about 4.30pm where Nicky died of a stab wound to the chest.

The investigation found that in the hours leading up to the murder, Nicky had been with friends at the Southfields Drive property when he spoke on the phone with Smith.

Nicky then left with a friend to buy cigarettes and alcohol from Tesco, in Whittlesey Road.

While on their way back, a silver Vauxhall Astra approached and Smith got out to speak to Nicky. Things became heated and Smith stabbed him.

Smith was driven off by 36-year-old Kristopher White, while Nicky ran back to Southfields Drive where he collapsed.

Shortly after, Smith disposed of the knife in a drain and called a family member asking for a change of clothes and a lift to his partner’s home in Market Deeping.

Smith, of Sandpiper Drive, Peterborough, was arrested in Market Deeping at 4am the following morning.

White, of Myrtle House Caravan Park, Peterborough, was arrested in Peterborough later that day.

Smith denied murder, while White later admitted assisting an offender for driving Smith away from the scene.

Today (10 August), following a six-day trial at Cambridge Crown Court, Smith was found guilty of murder.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday (12 August) while White will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Hall, who investigated, said: “This attack resulted in the tragic loss of a young life.

“Nicky had his whole life ahead of him, but it was taken away by Smith’s utterly senseless actions which are thought to have stemmed from a drugs dispute.