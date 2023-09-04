News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough man due in court over burglary which saw laptops stolen

Alan Harding was arrested on Friday night
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
A man is due to appear in court today (Monday) in connection with a burglary at a home in Dogsthorpe.

Alan Harding, 42, was arrested by officers on Friday.

He has since been charged with burglary, including theft of laptops, a handbag and bank cards, relating to a burglary in Pine Tree Close on 18 August.

He has also been charged with fraud by false representation.

Harding, of Figtree Walk, Dogsthorpe, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.