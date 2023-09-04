A man is due to appear in court today (Monday) in connection with a burglary at a home in Dogsthorpe.

Alan Harding, 42, was arrested by officers on Friday.

He has since been charged with burglary, including theft of laptops, a handbag and bank cards, relating to a burglary in Pine Tree Close on 18 August.

He has also been charged with fraud by false representation.