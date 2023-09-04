Peterborough man due in court over burglary which saw laptops stolen
Alan Harding was arrested on Friday night
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:09 BST
A man is due to appear in court today (Monday) in connection with a burglary at a home in Dogsthorpe.
Alan Harding, 42, was arrested by officers on Friday.
He has since been charged with burglary, including theft of laptops, a handbag and bank cards, relating to a burglary in Pine Tree Close on 18 August.
He has also been charged with fraud by false representation.
Harding, of Figtree Walk, Dogsthorpe, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.