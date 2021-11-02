Peterborough man due in court charged with £2,500 Tesco theft

Ion Dumitru, 49, was arrested at the Cromwell Road supermarket in Wisbech yesterday afternoon (Monday) following reports of theft from the store.

He has since been charged with two counts of theft from a shop, namely £2,500.45 worth of food and drink from Tesco, as well as going equipped for theft by being in possession of magnets.