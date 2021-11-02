Peterborough man due in court charged with £2,500 Tesco theft
A Peterborough man is due in court today charged with stealing £2,500 worth of food and drink.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:15 am
Ion Dumitru, 49, was arrested at the Cromwell Road supermarket in Wisbech yesterday afternoon (Monday) following reports of theft from the store.
He has since been charged with two counts of theft from a shop, namely £2,500.45 worth of food and drink from Tesco, as well as going equipped for theft by being in possession of magnets.
Dumitru, of Sandford in Westwood, Peterborough, has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.