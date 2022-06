A man has been charged with dealing drugs in Peterborough.

Bilal Dawlatzai, (21), was arrested in Occupation Road on Tuesday evening by officers who were on patrol in the Millfield area of Peterborough.

He has since been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property – namely £400 in cash.

Bilal Dawlatzai is due to appear in court today