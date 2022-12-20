Peterborough man due in court charged with drug and weapons offences
Lewis Kappen faces a number of charges
By Stephen Briggs
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
20th Dec 2022, 12:13pm
A man is due in court charged with drug and weapon offences following a warrant at his home yesterday morning (Monday).
Officers carried out the warrant in Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay.
Lewis Kappen, 28, was arrested and has since been charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and acquiring criminal property – namely cash.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.