Peterborough man due in court charged with drug and theft offences
A Peterborough man is due in court today charged with drug and theft offences.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 11:58 am
Robert Hooker, 52, of no fixed address, was arrested in New Road, central Peterborough, in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday).
He has since been charged with possession of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, as well as theft of two bottles of gin from Marks and Spencer in Queensgate shopping centre.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.