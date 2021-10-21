Peterborough man due in court charged with assault of volunteer police officer

A Peterborough man is due in court charged with assaulting a volunteer police officer.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 12:30 pm
Mark Moss, 33, of Emperor Way in Fletton, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon (19 October) in Drake Avenue, Hempsted, on suspicion of shoplifting, suspected drug driving and assaulting a police officer after a Special Constable was punched in the head.

He has since been charged with theft from a shop, namely three bottles of vodka worth £99 from Tesco Extra in Serpentine Green, failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when suspected of being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and assaulting an emergency worker by beating.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today.