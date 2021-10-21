Peterborough man due in court charged with assault of volunteer police officer
A Peterborough man is due in court charged with assaulting a volunteer police officer.
Mark Moss, 33, of Emperor Way in Fletton, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon (19 October) in Drake Avenue, Hempsted, on suspicion of shoplifting, suspected drug driving and assaulting a police officer after a Special Constable was punched in the head.
He has since been charged with theft from a shop, namely three bottles of vodka worth £99 from Tesco Extra in Serpentine Green, failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when suspected of being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and assaulting an emergency worker by beating.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today.