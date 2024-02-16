Peterborough man due in court charged with assault and theft and criminal damage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Bretton is due in court today (Friday) charged with seven offences including harassment, assault and theft.

Isaac Barry, 31, was arrested by the Acquisitive Crime Team in Marsham, Bretton, yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

He has since been charged with two counts of theft, criminal damage, malicious communications, assault by beating, harassment and using violence to secure entry to a premises.