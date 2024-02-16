Peterborough man due in court charged with assault and theft and criminal damage
Isaac Barry charged with a total of seven offences
A man from Bretton is due in court today (Friday) charged with seven offences including harassment, assault and theft.
Isaac Barry, 31, was arrested by the Acquisitive Crime Team in Marsham, Bretton, yesterday afternoon (Thursday).
He has since been charged with two counts of theft, criminal damage, malicious communications, assault by beating, harassment and using violence to secure entry to a premises.
Barry, of Greenham, Bretton, has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.