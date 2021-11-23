Peterborough man due in court after £200,000 cannabis factory found
A Peterborough man is due in court today (November 23) after neighbourhood officers discovered a cannabis factory in Peterborough worth over £200,000.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:50 am
The Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) carried out a warrant in Mayor’s Walk yesterday morning (Monday) where they found the grow of 262 plants worth up to about £220,000.
Marinel Cela, 23, of Mayor’s Walk, was arrested and has since been charged with producing cannabis and abstracting electricity.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.
