Peterborough man due in court after £200,000 cannabis factory found

The Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) carried out a warrant in Mayor’s Walk yesterday morning (Monday) where they found the grow of 262 plants worth up to about £220,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marinel Cela, 23, of Mayor’s Walk, was arrested and has since been charged with producing cannabis and abstracting electricity.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.