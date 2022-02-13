Peterborough man disqualified from driving after crashing into wall - because he was concentrating on his food, not the road
A Peterborough man has been disqualified from driving after he crashed into a brick wall - because he was concentrating on his food, not the road.
Jay Waller was driving a Mini Cooper on Thorpe Park Road on September 13 last year when the accident happened.
Peterborough Magistrates’ Court heard he had placed hot food on his dashboard - which then fell, causing him to lose his concentration on the road.
The court heard he had collided with a ‘substantial’ brick wall, causing ‘considerable’ damage. He then left the scene. Waller (23) of Fletton Avenye, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.
He was fined £346, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £35 and costs of £110. He was also banned from the roads for six months.