Peterborough man charged with vehicle interference
Paul Priestley charged with string of offences
A man is due in court charged with several offences including interfering with vehicles in the Orton area.
Paul Priestley, (44), of Pennington, Orton Goldhay, was arrested at the Ortongate Shopping Centre on Monday night
He has since been charged with: Breaching two conditions of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), namely not to interfere with a motor vehicle and to observe a curfew between 11pm and 6am, on 18 March
Interfering with a motor vehicle in Sevenacres, Orton Brimbles, on 25 March
Interfering with a motor vehicle in Kilbride Way, Orton Northgate on 26 March
Interfering with a motor vehicle in Kelburn Road, Orton Northgate on 26 March
Being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a lock knife, in Ortongate Shopping Centre, Orton Goldhay, on 27 March
Being in possession of cannabis in Ortongate Shopping Centre, Orton Goldhay, on 27 March
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday