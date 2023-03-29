News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady dies: ‘Sublime natural talent’ - Piers Morgan
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 67
20 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
23 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
1 day ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million

Peterborough man charged with vehicle interference

Paul Priestley charged with string of offences

By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 17:07 BST

A man is due in court charged with several offences including interfering with vehicles in the Orton area.

Paul Priestley, (44), of Pennington, Orton Goldhay, was arrested at the Ortongate Shopping Centre on Monday night

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has since been charged with: Breaching two conditions of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), namely not to interfere with a motor vehicle and to observe a curfew between 11pm and 6am, on 18 March

Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

Interfering with a motor vehicle in Sevenacres, Orton Brimbles, on 25 March

Interfering with a motor vehicle in Kilbride Way, Orton Northgate on 26 March

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Interfering with a motor vehicle in Kelburn Road, Orton Northgate on 26 March

Being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a lock knife, in Ortongate Shopping Centre, Orton Goldhay, on 27 March

Being in possession of cannabis in Ortongate Shopping Centre, Orton Goldhay, on 27 March

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday

PeterboroughCBO