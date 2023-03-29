A man is due in court charged with several offences including interfering with vehicles in the Orton area.

Paul Priestley, (44), of Pennington, Orton Goldhay, was arrested at the Ortongate Shopping Centre on Monday night

He has since been charged with: Breaching two conditions of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), namely not to interfere with a motor vehicle and to observe a curfew between 11pm and 6am, on 18 March

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Interfering with a motor vehicle in Sevenacres, Orton Brimbles, on 25 March

Interfering with a motor vehicle in Kilbride Way, Orton Northgate on 26 March

Interfering with a motor vehicle in Kelburn Road, Orton Northgate on 26 March

Being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a lock knife, in Ortongate Shopping Centre, Orton Goldhay, on 27 March

Being in possession of cannabis in Ortongate Shopping Centre, Orton Goldhay, on 27 March