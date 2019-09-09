Peterborough man charged with vehicle crime in city

A man has been charged with a number of offences relating to vehicle crime in Peterborough.

Paul Priestley, of Scalford Drive, Peterborough, was arrested yesterday evening (Sunday, 8 September) in connection with vehicle interference in Lyvelly Gardens, Parnwell.

Priestley, 41, has since been charged with six counts of vehicle interference and a breach of his Criminal Behaviour Order, which stated he was not allowed to touch any vehicle without the owner’s permission.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, 9 September) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.