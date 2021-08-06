Peterborough man charged with stealing bike in city centre

A man is due in court today (Friday) in connection with cycle theft in Peterborough.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 6th August 2021, 10:09 am
Robert McColl, 28, was arrested in Westgate yesterday morning (Thursday) on suspicion of going equipped for theft.

He has since been charged with theft of a bicycle from Long Causeway on 31 May, as well as going equipped for theft namely being in possession of wire cutters and a pillow case.

McColl, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.