Peterborough man charged with stealing bike in city centre
A man is due in court today (Friday) in connection with cycle theft in Peterborough.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 10:09 am
Robert McColl, 28, was arrested in Westgate yesterday morning (Thursday) on suspicion of going equipped for theft.
He has since been charged with theft of a bicycle from Long Causeway on 31 May, as well as going equipped for theft namely being in possession of wire cutters and a pillow case.
McColl, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.