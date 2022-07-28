A man has been charged with a series of offences after police were called to Peterborough city centre following reports of violence involving a chain saw.

Officers were called to Embankment Road in the city just before 6pm on Tuesday following ‘reports of violence – namely an argument involving two men, one armed with a chainsaw.’

The police helicopter was also scrambled after a man fled from the scene.

Dominic Houghton is due in court today

Today a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said a man had been charged in connection with the incident, and was due to appear in court today.