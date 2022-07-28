Peterborough man charged with series of offences after police called to reports of violence involving a chainsaw in city

Dominic Houghton due in court today (Thursday)

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 1:49 pm

A man has been charged with a series of offences after police were called to Peterborough city centre following reports of violence involving a chain saw.

Officers were called to Embankment Road in the city just before 6pm on Tuesday following ‘reports of violence – namely an argument involving two men, one armed with a chainsaw.’

The police helicopter was also scrambled after a man fled from the scene.

Today a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said a man had been charged in connection with the incident, and was due to appear in court today.

The spokesperson said; “Dominic Houghton, 33, of Embankment Road, Peterborough, has been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to do grievous bodily harm, threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of criminal damage. He is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today.”