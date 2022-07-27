Man arrested after reports of' violence involving chainsaw' in Peterborough

A man has been arrested following reports of violence involving a chainsaw near Peterborough city centre.

Police were called just after 5.45pm yesterday (Tuesday) to the incident, which happened at the Embankment.

The police helicopter was also called to assist officers after a man fled from the scene.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 5.48pm yesterday to Embankment Road, Peterborough, with reports of violence – namely an argument involving two men, one armed with a chainsaw.

“The man fled from police and a search was carried out along the river with assistance from the NPAS helicopter.”