Peterborough man charged with murder over death of delivery driver

Sukhmandeep Singh set to appear in court on Saturday charged with murder of Aurman Singh
By Stephen Briggs
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:32 BST

A Peterborough man has been charged with murder following the death of a delivery driver in Shrewsbury.

Detectives investigating the death of Aurman Singh arrested Sukhmandeep Singh, (23), from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, in Peterborough yesterday (Thursday 31 August).

This afternoon (Friday 1 September) he was charged with murder and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday 2 September.

Aurman SinghAurman Singh
Earlier this week, four men – Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick and Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road – were charged with murder and appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court where they were remanded in custody.

A sixth man, who was arrested in Peterborough, remains on police bail after he was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Aurman Singh (23), a delivery driver, died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury on Monday 21 August.