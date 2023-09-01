A Peterborough man has been charged with murder following the death of a delivery driver in Shrewsbury.

Detectives investigating the death of Aurman Singh arrested Sukhmandeep Singh, (23), from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, in Peterborough yesterday (Thursday 31 August).

This afternoon (Friday 1 September) he was charged with murder and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday 2 September.

Aurman Singh

Earlier this week, four men – Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick and Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road – were charged with murder and appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court where they were remanded in custody.

A sixth man, who was arrested in Peterborough, remains on police bail after he was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.