Peterborough man charged with killing brother appears in court

Aiden Pearson, (34) died after he was struck by a van on Gull Drove, Guyhirn at about 11.15pm on Wednesday, March 23.

Aiden’s brother, Nathan Pearson (31) of Mountbatten Way, Peterborough was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, before being charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where he was bailed to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, April 22. An interim driving ban was imposed at the court.

Paramedics were called to Gull Drove on Wednesday night, but Aiden, of Queen Street, March, was declared dead at the scene.