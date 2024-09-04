Peterborough man charged with grievous bodily harm after teen stabbed in Aldermans Drive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Imran Ali due to appear in court today (Wednesday)

A Peterborough man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Peterborough which saw a teenager suffer serious injuries last month.

The incident happened in Aldermans Drive, Peterborough, at about 11.30pm on Thursday, 8 August, when a man in his late teens was attacked.

Today, Cambridgeshire Police said that Imran Ali, 39, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough, has been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, affray, possession of a knife in a public place and criminal damage. He was due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, 4 September).