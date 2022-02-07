Peterborough man charged with drink driving after car crashes into fence

On Friday evening emergency services were called to the collision in Aurora Way, Stanground on Friday evening following the collision.

Today a police spokesman said that Wojciech Kieszkowski was arrested on Friday evening. The 29-year-old from Peterborough has since been charged with drink driving and has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.”