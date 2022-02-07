Peterborough man charged with drink driving after car crashes into fence
A Peterborough man has been charged with drink driving after a car crashed into a fence.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 11:18 am
On Friday evening emergency services were called to the collision in Aurora Way, Stanground on Friday evening following the collision.
Today a police spokesman said that Wojciech Kieszkowski was arrested on Friday evening. The 29-year-old from Peterborough has since been charged with drink driving and has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.”