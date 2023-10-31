Peterborough man charged with breaching closure order at city flat - 5 days after restrictions put in place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is due to appear in court this morning (Tuesday) in connection with breaching a closure order on a flat in Peterborough – just five days after the restrictions were put in place.

Geoffrey Holland, 64, was arrested at his former home in Kesteven Walk, Eastgate, by neighbourhood policing officers yesterday morning (Morning).

A full closure order was issued to the property on Thursday (26 October) which prohibits anyone other than employees of Cross Keys Homes and the property owner from attending the address.

The closure order at the flat

The closure order was put in place following reports of anti-social behaviour at the property.