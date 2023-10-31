Peterborough man charged with breaching closure order at city flat - 5 days after restrictions put in place
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man is due to appear in court this morning (Tuesday) in connection with breaching a closure order on a flat in Peterborough – just five days after the restrictions were put in place.
Geoffrey Holland, 64, was arrested at his former home in Kesteven Walk, Eastgate, by neighbourhood policing officers yesterday morning (Morning).
A full closure order was issued to the property on Thursday (26 October) which prohibits anyone other than employees of Cross Keys Homes and the property owner from attending the address.
The closure order was put in place following reports of anti-social behaviour at the property.
Holland has been charged with entering a premises in contravention of a closure order and has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.