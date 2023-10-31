News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough man charged with breaching closure order at city flat - 5 days after restrictions put in place

Closure order on the property was issued last week, banning anyone other than Cross Keys Home employees and the home owner from attending the address
By Stephen Briggs
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:43 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:43 GMT
A man is due to appear in court this morning (Tuesday) in connection with breaching a closure order on a flat in Peterborough – just five days after the restrictions were put in place.

Geoffrey Holland, 64, was arrested at his former home in Kesteven Walk, Eastgate, by neighbourhood policing officers yesterday morning (Morning).

A full closure order was issued to the property on Thursday (26 October) which prohibits anyone other than employees of Cross Keys Homes and the property owner from attending the address.

The closure order at the flatThe closure order at the flat
The closure order was put in place following reports of anti-social behaviour at the property.

Holland has been charged with entering a premises in contravention of a closure order and has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.