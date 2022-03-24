Jordan Greig, 27, of Beluga Close, Peterborough, will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday) after he was arrested this week.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Greig was arrested on Tuesday evening (22 March) after we received a call from the ambulance service reporting a woman had been stabbed multiple times at a home in Beluga Close.

“The victim, who is known to Greig, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Jordan Greig will appear in court today