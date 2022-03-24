Peterborough man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed multiples times
A Peterborough man is due in court today charged with the attempted murder of a woman in the city.
By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 10:15 am
Updated
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 11:29 am
Jordan Greig, 27, of Beluga Close, Peterborough, will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday) after he was arrested this week.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Greig was arrested on Tuesday evening (22 March) after we received a call from the ambulance service reporting a woman had been stabbed multiple times at a home in Beluga Close.
“The victim, who is known to Greig, remains in hospital in a stable condition.
“Greig has also been charged with being in possession of cannabis is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today.”