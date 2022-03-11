Peterborough man charged with assaulting elderly man during burglary at city care home
A Peterborough man has appeared in court charged with assaulting an elderly man during a burglary at a city care home.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 12:31 pm
Gary Jackson, 30, was arrested at his home in Ash Court, Parnwell, on Wednesday evening (9 March) following reports of a burglary at Heritage Court off Eastfield Road, where an elderly man was assaulted and had bank cards and keys stolen.
Jackson has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, as well as burglary with violence.
He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 11 March) where he has been remanded in prison to appear in court again on a date which is yet to be set.