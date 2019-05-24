Peterborough man charged over supply of drugs

A Peterborough man has been charged with in connection with the supply of class A drugs.

Police stopped a vehicle in Leverstock Green Road, Hemel Hempstead at around 9.40am on Sunday, May 19.

Hertfordshire police said ‘a block of suspected cocaine’ was recovered.

Derek Danso, aged 37, of Belsize Avenue in Peterborough, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. He appeared at Hatfield Remand Court on Monday (May 20) where he was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday, June 17.