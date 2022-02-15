Peterborough man charged after police officers injured and police car rammed
A Peterborough man is among three people who have been charged in connection with an incident which saw police officers injured and two police cars written off after they were rammed.
The incident happened in Murrow on Wednesday (February 9).
A spokesman for Lincolnshire police said the incident related to a burglary in Uppingham, Stamford where a black E Class Mercedes was stolen from the property.
The spokesman said; “Officers later located the vehicle at Murrow near Wishbech but it had failed to stop for officers. Cambridgeshire Police vehicles were rammed and damaged during the incident. Three males were arrested and later charged in relation to the incident.”
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said four officers had suffered minor injuries in the incident, and have remained working. However, two police cars are believed to have been written off following the incident.
Peter Luke Amos Smith, 40, of Frederick Drive, Walton, Peterborough was charged with the theft of a motor vehicle and burglary dwelling and theft.
Joseph Thomas Upton, 48 of Murrow Lane, Murrow, Wisbech in Cambridgeshire was charged with burglary dwelling and theft, aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.
Joseph Daniel Upton, 21 of Murrow Lane, Murrow, Wisbech in Cambridgeshire was charged with the theft of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and burglary dwelling and theft.
All three have been remanded into custody.