Peterborough man charged after discovery of £200k cannabis factory
A man has been charged after police discovered a £200,000 cannabis factory in Peterborough yesterday morning (February 23).
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 3:03 pm
The Neighbourhood Support Team executed a warrant in Thorpe Road where Fatis Seferi, 32, was arrested.
He has since been charged with being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply, as well as producing cannabis.
Seferi, of Thorpe Road, has been remanded to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (February 24).
Anyone with information about drug production or dealing has been urged to report it to police online at https://bit.ly/3Im04Eg.