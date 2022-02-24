Peterborough man charged after discovery of £200k cannabis factory

The Neighbourhood Support Team executed a warrant in Thorpe Road where Fatis Seferi, 32, was arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has since been charged with being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply, as well as producing cannabis.

Seferi, of Thorpe Road, has been remanded to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (February 24).