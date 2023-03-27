News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough man charged after attempted burglary after arrest at Boathouse pub car park

Michael Thornton has been charged.

By Ben Jones
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:23 BST

A man is due to appear in court on Monday (March 27) following an attempted burglary in Peterborough.

Michael Thornton, 43, of North Street, Peterborough city centre, was arrested in the car park of the Boathouse Public House, Thorpe Meadows, late on Saturday night (March 25) in connection with reports of suspicious activity around a nearby house.

He has since been charged with attempted burglary and has been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

Police advise to always dial 999, as a crime could be in action.
Cambridgeshire Police has issued advice about how to best protect your home from burglars on their website.

If anyone sees suspicious activity around homes, always dial 999 as a crime could be in action.

Information after the event, such as when reviewing video doorbell footage, can be reported by calling 101 or reporting online.