A man is due to appear in court on Monday (March 27) following an attempted burglary in Peterborough.

Michael Thornton, 43, of North Street, Peterborough city centre, was arrested in the car park of the Boathouse Public House, Thorpe Meadows, late on Saturday night (March 25) in connection with reports of suspicious activity around a nearby house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has since been charged with attempted burglary and has been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

Police advise to always dial 999, as a crime could be in action.

Cambridgeshire Police has issued advice about how to best protect your home from burglars on their website.

If anyone sees suspicious activity around homes, always dial 999 as a crime could be in action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad