Peterborough man called 999 to say he had machete and threatened to hurt people - so he could be sent to jail

A man who called police to say he was carrying a machete has been sent back to prison.

Declan Hyland, (25), was in Norfolk Street, Peterborough, at 2am on Thursday (24 November) when he called 999 and said he had the weapon in a bag.

Hyland threatened to “hurt people” as he wanted to go back to prison, having spent 12 weeks there last year for burglary.

The machete being carried by Declan Hyland

Officers arrested Hyland and found the large machete in a black drawstring bag.

Hyland appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court the same day and was jailed for six months, having pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public.

PC Mohsin Raja said: “There is absolutely no excuse for carrying a weapon like this in public.