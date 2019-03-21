Peterborough man brandishing machete said things would ‘get messy’

Have your say

A man who threatened things were going to “get messy” while brandishing a machete has been jailed.

Trevor Harris, of Oxclose, Bretton approached a member of the public on February 13 holding the machete.

The 48-year-old said he was looking for a black man who owed him money.

He left the area before police arrived but was subsequently arrested two days later.

Harris pleaded guilty to possession of a blade in a public place at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, (March 19) and was sentenced to 16 months in jail.

Sergeant Steve Ashton said: “Harris was a risk to all in the area that day and I’m pleased we were able to find him so quickly.

“This sentencing demonstrates that you don’t have to use a weapon for it to be a serious criminal offence.”