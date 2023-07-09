Peterborough man banned from keeping dogs after admitting hare coursing

A Peterborough man has been banned from keeping dogs after admitting hare coursing.

Terry Smith (40) of Oxney Road, was one of four men given suspended sentences after admitting hare coursing near Spalding.

Nelson Loveridge, (38), of Maltmas Drove, Friday Bridge, Wisbech, Stacey Smith, (39), of Baulkins Drove, Sutton St James and Danny Rainford, (33), of Seadyke Bank, Murrow, also appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court after they were caught on November 9.

Terry Smith. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

They all received four months’ imprisonment suspended for 24 months, a five year criminal behaviour order not to enter Lincolnshire during the hare coursing season and be on land with a sight hound or be in company with any person with such a dog without permission. They have also received a five year disqualification from keeping dogs, disqualified from driving for six months, and had dogs and their vehicles seized.

They were all also fined £239 each, while Stacey Smith, Loveridge and Rainford have been required to pay £3586 to recover the kennelling costs.

All had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

Rural Crime Action Team Sergeant Deb Nunn, from Lincolnshire Police said: “We will not tolerate hare coursing in our county and take all reports seriously.

Nelson Loveridge, Danny Rainford and Stacy Smith. Photos: Lincolnshire Police

