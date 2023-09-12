Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of rape following sexual assault in city
21-year-old in custody in connection with attack
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:56 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Peterborough man has been arrested following a sexual assault.
The victim, a woman in her 30s, was attacked between 2.30am and 3.50am on 20 August in the underpass between Bourges Boulevard and Westfield Road.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody.
Anyone with information should call 101.