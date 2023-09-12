Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of rape following sexual assault in city

Watch more videos on Shots!

A Peterborough man has been arrested following a sexual assault.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was attacked between 2.30am and 3.50am on 20 August in the underpass between Bourges Boulevard and Westfield Road.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody.

