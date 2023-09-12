News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of rape following sexual assault in city

21-year-old in custody in connection with attack
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:56 BST
A Peterborough man has been arrested following a sexual assault.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was attacked between 2.30am and 3.50am on 20 August in the underpass between Bourges Boulevard and Westfield Road.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape
Anyone with information should call 101.

Police investigating another sexual assault in Peterborough, that happened on night of September 11, have said they are not linking it with the Bourges Boulevard assault.