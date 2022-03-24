Police were called at 11.14pm by the ambulance service with a report of a man being struck in Gull Drove, Guyhirn.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics but pronounced dead at just before midnight.

The van remained at the scene and a 31-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested. He is being held at Thorpe Wood Police Station on suspicion of murder and driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breaking news

Detectives are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone who was in the area, or has any information, to get in touch. They would particularly like to speak to anyone with dash cam footage or CCTV of the white Vauxhall van involved in the area.