Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Bridge Street collision leaves pedestrian seriously hurt

A man has been seriously hurt after being hit be a car at the Bridge Street pedestrian crossing on Bourges Boulevard.

A grey Vauxhall Astra struck the pedestrian on the crossing at about 11.10pm on Saturday (18 March).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was taken to Peterborough hospital with serious injuries.

The collision happened at the crossing

A 41-year-old Peterborough man was arrested on suspicion of driving above the prescribed alcohol limit, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without third party insurance.

PC Sonny Pepper said: “I would like to speak to anyone who was in the Bourges Boulevard and Bridge Street area between 11pm and 11.10pm on Saturday night who may have seen, or have dashcam footage of, the Astra in the build-up to the collision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad