Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Bridge Street collision leaves pedestrian seriously hurt
A 41-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of driving above the prescribed alcohol limit, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without third party insurance.
A man has been seriously hurt after being hit be a car at the Bridge Street pedestrian crossing on Bourges Boulevard.
A grey Vauxhall Astra struck the pedestrian on the crossing at about 11.10pm on Saturday (18 March).
The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was taken to Peterborough hospital with serious injuries.
A 41-year-old Peterborough man was arrested on suspicion of driving above the prescribed alcohol limit, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without third party insurance.
PC Sonny Pepper said: “I would like to speak to anyone who was in the Bourges Boulevard and Bridge Street area between 11pm and 11.10pm on Saturday night who may have seen, or have dashcam footage of, the Astra in the build-up to the collision.”
Anyone with information should contact police on force website using reference CC-18032023-0583.