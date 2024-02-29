News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of burglary after break in at jewellers

Police called at 2.40am this morning
By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Feb 2024, 15:49 GMT
A Peterborough man has been arrested in connection with a break in at a jewellers last night.

Police were called at 2.40am today (29 February) with reports of a burglary at Underwood the Jewellers in Darling Mews, Ramsey.

Police said some jewellery had been taken, but there were no details on what had been taken, or the value of what had been taken.

A 37-year-old from Peterborough has been arrested

A 37-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested this morning on suspicion of burglary. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire Police on 101, or contact officers using the webchat service.