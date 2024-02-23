Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder bailed by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in a Peterborough street has been bailed by police.

One person was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The incident happened in New Road

Today (Friday) Cambridgeshire Police said the man has been released on bail to appear at Huntingdon police station on 20 May.