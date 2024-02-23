Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder bailed by police
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in a Peterborough street has been bailed by police.
The 53-year-old from Peterborough was arrested on Tuesday following an incident at a home in New Road, Woodston.
One person was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.
Today (Friday) Cambridgeshire Police said the man has been released on bail to appear at Huntingdon police station on 20 May.
A 46-year-old man from Peterborough who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the incident has been released on bail until 21 May.