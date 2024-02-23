News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder bailed by police

Arrest happened after incident in New Road, Woodston
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in a Peterborough street has been bailed by police.

The 53-year-old from Peterborough was arrested on Tuesday following an incident at a home in New Road, Woodston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One person was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Most Popular
The incident happened in New RoadThe incident happened in New Road
The incident happened in New Road

Today (Friday) Cambridgeshire Police said the man has been released on bail to appear at Huntingdon police station on 20 May.

A 46-year-old man from Peterborough who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the incident has been released on bail until 21 May.