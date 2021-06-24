Peterborough man arrested for possession with intent to supply class B drugs
A man has been arrested for possession with intent to supply class B drugs after a Police operation yesterday (June 23).
A 20-year-old man was arrested in Millfield after Police discovered he was in possession of 28 bags of cannabis, along with a significant amount of cash and two mobile phones.
The items are now in Police possession and were found as part of partols by the Police’s eastern neighbourhood team.
A statement from Cambridgeshire Police said: “It was a hat trick for the eastern neighbourhood team yesterday with the arrest of a 20-year-old man in Millfield for possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
“28 bags of cannabis, along with cash and two mobile phones were found, all of which are now in our property.
“You are the eyes and ears of our community, so if you see anything suspicious or have info about drug dealing, please let us know by reporting it online at https://bit.ly/3vS69RC.”