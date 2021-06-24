Peterborough man arrested for possession with intent to supply class B drugs

Drugs, cash and a phone seized in Millfield.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Millfield after Police discovered he was in possession of 28 bags of cannabis, along with a significant amount of cash and two mobile phones.

The items are now in Police possession and were found as part of partols by the Police’s eastern neighbourhood team.

A statement from Cambridgeshire Police said: “It was a hat trick for the eastern neighbourhood team yesterday with the arrest of a 20-year-old man in Millfield for possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drugs seized in Millfield.

“28 bags of cannabis, along with cash and two mobile phones were found, all of which are now in our property.