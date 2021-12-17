Peterborough man appears in court after reports of ‘concerning behaviour’ in city centre

A man has appeared in court after police received a number of reports of ‘concerning behaviour’ in Peterborough city centre on Wednesday.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 17th December 2021, 5:00 am

Earl Allen (49) of Oundle Road Peterborough was arrested in Fitzwilliam Street and has since been charged with six offences.

He has been charged with:

Theft of an ice cream from Budgens

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Crime news

Attempted theft of a handbag from a woman in Bridge Street

Assaulting a woman in Bridge Street

Using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Viersen Platz

Two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence in Long Causeway

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) and was released on court bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 22 March.