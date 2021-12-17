Peterborough man appears in court after reports of ‘concerning behaviour’ in city centre

Earl Allen (49) of Oundle Road Peterborough was arrested in Fitzwilliam Street and has since been charged with six offences.

He has been charged with:

Theft of an ice cream from Budgens

Attempted theft of a handbag from a woman in Bridge Street

Assaulting a woman in Bridge Street

Using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Viersen Platz

Two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence in Long Causeway