Peterborough man appears in court after reports of ‘concerning behaviour’ in city centre
A man has appeared in court after police received a number of reports of ‘concerning behaviour’ in Peterborough city centre on Wednesday.
Earl Allen (49) of Oundle Road Peterborough was arrested in Fitzwilliam Street and has since been charged with six offences.
He has been charged with:
Theft of an ice cream from Budgens
Attempted theft of a handbag from a woman in Bridge Street
Assaulting a woman in Bridge Street
Using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Viersen Platz
Two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence in Long Causeway
He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) and was released on court bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 22 March.