Peterborough man admits slashing cars tyres and arson following late night vandalism spree

One of the damaged tyres

A large number of cars had tyres damaged in a late night vandalism spree in April committed by Matthew Smith (22) of Somerby Garth, Welland.

The incident saw a number of vehicles hit across Dogsthorpe, Welland and Paston.

There were also reports of the doors of houses being damaged by blow torch.

Today (Friday) Smith appeared at Peterborough Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to a total of 11 counts.

He was told by Judge Matthew Lowe that all sentencing options - including a lengthy spell behind bars - was now on the table.

Smith admitted two counts of arson, where he set fire to the front door of two homes in Peterborough.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted arson on a motor vehicle.

Smith, who appeared via video link from HMP Peterborough, also admitted seven counts of damaging property, relating to seven cars - including a Mercedes A180, a Peugeot 407, a Peugeot 107, a Nissan Qashqai, a Toyota Auris, a Vauxhall Mokka and a seventh vehicle which was not identified.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable.

The case was adjourned for a psychiatric report to be carried out on Smith, with a sentencing hearing scheduled for August 4.