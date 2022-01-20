Peterborough man admits possession of knife on main city road after call from concerned resident

Police were called at about midday on Friday (14 January) with reports that 50-year-old Earl Allen was walking down Oundle Road in Woodston holding a large kitchen knife.

Officers located Allen and arrested him on suspicion of possession of a knife in a public place.

He was later charged and remanded to appear in court the following day (Saturday 15 January) where he admitted the offence.

The knife seized by police

Allen, of Oundle Road, was released on court bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court for a pre-sentencing hearing on 3 February.