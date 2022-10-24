Workers at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court have taken strike action over a computer system being used.

PCS members working as legal advisors and court associates in 68 courts in England and Wales – including Peterborough Magistrates’ Court are taking nine days' strike action over using the controversial Common Platform system. The system is used to manage cases as they progress through the court system

The workers, who postponed last month’s planned strike after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, set up a picket line outside the court this morning (Monday).

Pickets outside Peterborough Magistrates Court

Common Platform is live in 143 courts (49 Crown Courts and 94 Magistrates’ Courts) across the country.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Our members in courts feel a huge amount of resentment and resolve because their voices are being ignored by managers.

“We’ve asked managers to stop the roll-out of the scheme and they haven’t. They haven’t even paused for negotiations to take place. They talk a lot about feedback, but they’re not listening. They’re just ploughing on, regardless of the consequences.

“This is not a new scheme. When it was introduced two years ago, we were told there would be teething problems and that once it’s embedded it’ll get better.

“It hasn’t. Our members are working longer hours, it adversely impacts on their family lives and, importantly, on their ability to deliver justice.”

A HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesperson said the system was being used to ensure staff could focus on ‘things that really matter.’ They said: “Common Platform is fundamental to modernising the court system – replacing out-of-date systems and freeing up court staff for other vital work.

“142 employees voted to strike, but we will continue to work closely with all staff to support them through this transition and want to thank all the court staff, judges and others who have contributed to its design and implementation so far.”