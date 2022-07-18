July 1

Keith Dalton (67) of Kingscroft Road, Leatherhead

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)

Fined £250, compensation £100

Ahmed Hassan (22) of Dogsthorpe, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B Drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Conditional discharge for 12 months

Adam WOrton (34) of Primrose Avenue, Wolverhampton

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Compensation £50 – suspended sentence amended

July 6

Antony Mould (52) of Orchard Close, Stilton

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £40. Disqualified from driving for six months

Brianna McCluskey (23) of Shrewsbury Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. The court finds that the offence was racially aggravated

Community order – Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Compensation £200

Daniel Newton (33) of Marshalls Way, Farcet

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34. Disqualified from driving for six months

Vincent Rhodes (31) of Glinton Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34. Eight points on licence

Alistair Tusting (58) of Strixton, Wellingborough

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £423, victim surcharge £42, costs £90. Three points on licence – no totting disqualification – impact on employees at business

Bengal Foods ltd of Costgrove Way, Luton

Guilty plea to using a vehicle above the weight restriction

Fined £350, victim surcharge £34, costs £250

Muhammad Rumed (46) of Braintree Close, Luton

Found guilty of using a vehicle above the weight restriction

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £125

July 8

Zahir Abbas (40) of Glamis Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to displaying writing, a sign or other visible representation which was threatening or abusive

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

Reginald Gerz (46) of New Road, Rangeworthy, Bristol

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to speeding (108mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £923, victim surcharge £92, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four months

Benjamin Howes (37) of Reepham, Peterborough

Guilty plea to being concerned in the supply of class B drugs (cannabis)

Jailed for 28 days. Victim surcharge £128

Paul Mason (63) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft

Guilty plea to fraud by false representation

Guilty plea to theft

Compensation £445.70. Conditional discharge for 12 months

July 11

Daryn Schuurink (42) of Fodder Fen, Manea

Guilty plea to fraud

Jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 200 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85

July 12

Erikas Mistautas (22) of Greenham, Peterborough

Found Guilty of having articles for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £300

Jacque Marshall (27) of Southfields Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage