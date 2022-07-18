July 1
Keith Dalton (67) of Kingscroft Road, Leatherhead
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)
Fined £250, compensation £100
Ahmed Hassan (22) of Dogsthorpe, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B Drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Conditional discharge for 12 months
Adam WOrton (34) of Primrose Avenue, Wolverhampton
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Compensation £50 – suspended sentence amended
July 6
Antony Mould (52) of Orchard Close, Stilton
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £40. Disqualified from driving for six months
Brianna McCluskey (23) of Shrewsbury Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. The court finds that the offence was racially aggravated
Community order – Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Compensation £200
Daniel Newton (33) of Marshalls Way, Farcet
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34. Disqualified from driving for six months
Vincent Rhodes (31) of Glinton Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34. Eight points on licence
Alistair Tusting (58) of Strixton, Wellingborough
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £423, victim surcharge £42, costs £90. Three points on licence – no totting disqualification – impact on employees at business
Bengal Foods ltd of Costgrove Way, Luton
Guilty plea to using a vehicle above the weight restriction
Fined £350, victim surcharge £34, costs £250
Muhammad Rumed (46) of Braintree Close, Luton
Found guilty of using a vehicle above the weight restriction
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £125
July 8
Zahir Abbas (40) of Glamis Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to displaying writing, a sign or other visible representation which was threatening or abusive
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
Reginald Gerz (46) of New Road, Rangeworthy, Bristol
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to speeding (108mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £923, victim surcharge £92, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four months
Benjamin Howes (37) of Reepham, Peterborough
Guilty plea to being concerned in the supply of class B drugs (cannabis)
Jailed for 28 days. Victim surcharge £128
Paul Mason (63) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft
Guilty plea to fraud by false representation
Guilty plea to theft
Compensation £445.70. Conditional discharge for 12 months
July 11
Daryn Schuurink (42) of Fodder Fen, Manea
Guilty plea to fraud
Jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 200 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85
July 12
Erikas Mistautas (22) of Greenham, Peterborough
Found Guilty of having articles for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £300
Jacque Marshall (27) of Southfields Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Fined £138, compensation £50, costs £85, victim surcharge £34