Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed: Drink driving, unauthorised street trading and abandoning cars

The latest results from sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court - including a half million pound fine for Anglian Water

By Stephen Briggs
23rd Jan 2023, 5:00am - 3 min read

January 12

Anglian Water Services ltd

Guilty plea to failing to comply with an an environmental permit condition

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Fined £510,000, costs £50,000, victim surcharge £170.

January 16

Riad Ahmad (55) of Vere Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using a handheld mobile phone while driving

Fined £83, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Caine Inyanga (26) of Marchioness Way, Eaton Socon

Guilty plea to speeding (83mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Saivikaskumar Rentachintala (27) of Surrey Road, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle when the condition of accessories or equipment was a danger to injury of any person

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Malcolm Noble (64) of Milne Avenue, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £256, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and business

Harry Pamplin (24) of Furnells Close, Raunds

Guilty plea to speeding (77mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on work colleagues

Mahbuba Ruzieva (40) of Alice Bell Close, Cambridge

Guilty plea o driving with a person in the passenger seat who was unrestrained

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Stanislava Bazylevych (38) of Ledham, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using a handheld mobile phone while driving

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Conor Diver (27) of Gog Magog Way, Cambridge

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of drink driving (97ugs in 100ml of breath)

Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Fined £350, victim surcharge £90. Community order – unpaid work of 190 hours. Disqualified from driving for three years.

January 18

Mohammed Alam (18) of Allen Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance x2

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence x2

Fined £266, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Ryan Penfold (35) of Central Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £60, victim surcharge £32, costs £8. Three points on licence

Skarleta Rafaelova (32) of Star Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to take all measures available to you to transfer household waste

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £334

St Michaels Food ltd, of Saracen Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to engaging in street trading without being authorised to do so x2

Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £300

Sokhobjon Sayfiev (19) of Ditton Fields, Cambridge

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £184, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence

Cristian Grigore, of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Bamber Street, Peterborough

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £386

Cristian Iancu (24) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Cobden Street, Peterborough

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £321

Sean O’Reilly, fof Ayley Croft, Enfield

Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Kent Road, Peterborough

Fined £660, victim surcharge £244, costs £244

Antony Pacey, of Murrow Bank, Murrow

Guilty plea to failing to take all measures available to secure the transfer of household waste

Fined £216, victim surcharge £34, costs £327

Gabriel Tudorache (30) of Grange Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to abandoning a vehicle in Pendleton, Peterborough

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £50

