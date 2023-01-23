Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed: Drink driving, unauthorised street trading and abandoning cars
The latest results from sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court - including a half million pound fine for Anglian Water
January 12
Anglian Water Services ltd
Guilty plea to failing to comply with an an environmental permit condition
Fined £510,000, costs £50,000, victim surcharge £170.
January 16
Riad Ahmad (55) of Vere Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using a handheld mobile phone while driving
Fined £83, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Caine Inyanga (26) of Marchioness Way, Eaton Socon
Guilty plea to speeding (83mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Saivikaskumar Rentachintala (27) of Surrey Road, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle when the condition of accessories or equipment was a danger to injury of any person
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Malcolm Noble (64) of Milne Avenue, Cambridge
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £256, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and business
Harry Pamplin (24) of Furnells Close, Raunds
Guilty plea to speeding (77mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on work colleagues
Mahbuba Ruzieva (40) of Alice Bell Close, Cambridge
Guilty plea o driving with a person in the passenger seat who was unrestrained
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Stanislava Bazylevych (38) of Ledham, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using a handheld mobile phone while driving
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Conor Diver (27) of Gog Magog Way, Cambridge
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of drink driving (97ugs in 100ml of breath)
Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Fined £350, victim surcharge £90. Community order – unpaid work of 190 hours. Disqualified from driving for three years.
January 18
Mohammed Alam (18) of Allen Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance x2
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence x2
Fined £266, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Ryan Penfold (35) of Central Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £60, victim surcharge £32, costs £8. Three points on licence
Skarleta Rafaelova (32) of Star Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to take all measures available to you to transfer household waste
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £334
St Michaels Food ltd, of Saracen Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to engaging in street trading without being authorised to do so x2
Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £300
Sokhobjon Sayfiev (19) of Ditton Fields, Cambridge
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £184, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence
Cristian Grigore, of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Bamber Street, Peterborough
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £386
Cristian Iancu (24) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Cobden Street, Peterborough
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £321
Sean O’Reilly, fof Ayley Croft, Enfield
Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Kent Road, Peterborough
Fined £660, victim surcharge £244, costs £244
Antony Pacey, of Murrow Bank, Murrow
Guilty plea to failing to take all measures available to secure the transfer of household waste
Fined £216, victim surcharge £34, costs £327
Gabriel Tudorache (30) of Grange Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to abandoning a vehicle in Pendleton, Peterborough
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £50