October 19

Samuel Butler (44) of Ward Street, Grimsby

Guilty plea to travelling on the railway without paying a fare

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 20 weeks. Victim surcharge £154

Hasan Fergur, of St Edmunds Road, London

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order – unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for six months

October 20

Barry Hills (63) of College Close, Stamford

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Three points on licence

Jason Annetts (48) of Warren Road, St Ives

Found guilty of using a handheld mobile phone while driving

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £125. Six points on licence

October 21

Alexandru Calusaru (35) of Palace Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order – unpaid work of 80 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for six months

October 24

Klarna Memcova (29) of Mitchell Close, Peterborough

Admits breach of supervision requirements

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 18 weeks

Michal Sztarl (47) of Fulbourn Old Drift, Cambridge

Admits breach of domestic violence protection order

Fined £50

Brett Canavan (33) of Whitney Drive, Yaxley

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £333, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Pawel Rosa (53) of Caernarvon Walk, Haverhill

Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Kieran Penrose (28) of Selkirk Drive, Sutton Hill

Guilty plea to speeding (79mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £147, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Josh Williams (32) of Greenfields Drive, Oundle

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £55. Disqualified from driving for 14 days

Michael Foster (66) of Wildlake, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £60, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Liam Hill (28) of Kingsley Road, Stoke On Trent

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

