Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
October 19
Samuel Butler (44) of Ward Street, Grimsby
Guilty plea to travelling on the railway without paying a fare
Most Popular
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 20 weeks. Victim surcharge £154
Hasan Fergur, of St Edmunds Road, London
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order – unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for six months
October 20
Barry Hills (63) of College Close, Stamford
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Three points on licence
Jason Annetts (48) of Warren Road, St Ives
Found guilty of using a handheld mobile phone while driving
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £125. Six points on licence
October 21
Alexandru Calusaru (35) of Palace Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order – unpaid work of 80 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for six months
October 24
Klarna Memcova (29) of Mitchell Close, Peterborough
Admits breach of supervision requirements
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 18 weeks
Michal Sztarl (47) of Fulbourn Old Drift, Cambridge
Admits breach of domestic violence protection order
Fined £50
Brett Canavan (33) of Whitney Drive, Yaxley
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £333, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Pawel Rosa (53) of Caernarvon Walk, Haverhill
Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Kieran Penrose (28) of Selkirk Drive, Sutton Hill
Guilty plea to speeding (79mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £147, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Josh Williams (32) of Greenfields Drive, Oundle
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £55. Disqualified from driving for 14 days
Michael Foster (66) of Wildlake, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £60, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Liam Hill (28) of Kingsley Road, Stoke On Trent
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £700, victim surcharge £70, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and business