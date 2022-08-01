Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results revealed

Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 1st August 2022, 5:00 am

July 20

Geoffrey Holland (63) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough

Found guilty of sexually touching a woman without consent

Jailed for 12 months, suspended for 24 months. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement for 120 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years. Victim surcharge £156, costs £650

July 21

Richard Mills (53) of Station Road, Kegworth, Derby

Guilty plea to driving while using a handheld mobile phone

Fined £315, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Six points on licence. No Totting Disqualification – impact on family

July 26

Raffaele Tizzano (52) of Shrewsbury Court, Peterborough

Found guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Three points on licence

These are the only sentencing results Peterborough Magistrates’ Court have released this week

