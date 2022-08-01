July 20
Geoffrey Holland (63) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough
Found guilty of sexually touching a woman without consent
Jailed for 12 months, suspended for 24 months. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement for 120 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years. Victim surcharge £156, costs £650
July 21
Richard Mills (53) of Station Road, Kegworth, Derby
Guilty plea to driving while using a handheld mobile phone
Fined £315, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Six points on licence. No Totting Disqualification – impact on family
July 26
Raffaele Tizzano (52) of Shrewsbury Court, Peterborough
Found guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Three points on licence
These are the only sentencing results Peterborough Magistrates’ Court have released this week